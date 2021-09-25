SER gets new Addl General Manager

kolkata: Atulya Sinha on Thursday took over the charge of Additional General Manager (AGM), South Eastern Railway (SER), Garden Reach, Kolkata.

Prior to taking over the charge of AGM SER, Sinha was Chief Workshop Engineer, Eastern Railway.

Sinha, IRSME (Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers) of 1986 batch joined Indian Railways in the capacity of Assistant Mechanical Engineer, South Central Railway in 1988.

Sinha is a Mechanical and Production Engineer with post graduate diploma in management. He is a Fellow of Institution of Engineers (India) as well as Institution of Mechanical Engineers (UK). He has worked in various important capacities.