Septuagenarian raped by neighbour

Kolkata: An elderly woman was allegedly raped by her neighbour on Sunday at Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas.

According to sources, the woman, who is about 75- year-old, lived at a rented house in Bhatpara. Her four daughters are married and they live close by. On Sunday, around 5:30 pm, one of the daughters of the woman got a call from the landlord, who

told her that the elderly woman was lying unconscious.

They rushed to her and found that she was lying unconscious and her private parts were bleeding.

The daughters came to know from local residents that a youth, identified as Ashish Sharma, was seen entering the oman's house. The woman was rushed to Bhatpara State General Hospital and later shifted

to a private hospital in Belgharia. Medical check up indicates that the woman was raped. Later, one of the daughters lodged a complaint against Sharma and he was arrested.