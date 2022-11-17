Separate incidents: 1 girl dead, 2 boys hurt in explosions

KOLKATA: In two separate incidents of bomb explosion a girl was killed and two boys suffered injuries at Minakhan in North 24-Parganas and at Kulpi in South 24-Parganas on Wednesday.



On Wednesday evening, a nine year old girl identified as Jhuma Khatun who had come to her uncle's house was playing inside the house premises when she saw a ball like object at a haystack.

As soon as she picked the ball up, it exploded. Khatun reportedly died on the spot. Later police arrested the uncle of the girl identified as Abul Hossain Gayen. In another incident, on Wednesday afternoon, two boys aged around 14 years suffered injuries after a bomb exploded at South Gazipur in Kulpi.

The injured duo and another boy were playing when the other child threw a ball which was actually a bomb at them. As soon as the bomb hit one of the child, it exploded.

Police have arrested three persons in this case and admitted the two boys at Kulpi hospital. Police also recovered five live crude bombs and a gun from the area.