Senior traffic cops decide to resume naka-checking at night

Kolkata: Naka-checking at night is back in the city.



Kolkata Police officials have resumed the regular naka-checking to stop errant drivers at night as it was being done before the lockdown started.

According to sources, after several relaxations were granted by the Centre and the state, many people including youths were seen venturing out of their homes at night for joy rides in their cars or two-wheelers. In some specific pockets across the city, youths were seen riding bikes dangerously.

Few weeks ago, it was decided that traffic police will again start taking action against rough drivers and as a part of that, a block-chain raid was conducted in nine divisions and traffic cops at 50 strategic points were deployed on June 27 between 9 pm and 11 pm. During the raid, 701 persons were prosecuted for violating traffic norms as well as lockdown protocols. Following that raid, senior traffic police officials decided to resume the naka-checking as the number of vehicles plying has increased a lot. All the traffic guards have been instructed to conduct naka-checkings from 9 pm to 12 in the night regularly.

As soon as the order was received, naka-checking resumed from Wednesday as it during the pre-lockdown period. Police personnel have been asked to take utmost precaution before intercepting any vehicle.