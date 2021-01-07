Senior TMC leaders to look after party's works in key districts

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress appointed some senior leaders to look after the party's organisation and its activities in some key districts on Wednesday.

Firhad Hakim will oversee the party's organisation in Howrah, Hooghly, Malda and Murshidabad. Partha Chatterjee, party's Secretary General, will look after Nadia and Jangalmahal. Aroop Biswas will look after the party activities in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, while Subhas Chakraborty will look after South 24-Parganas and Malay Ghatak will look after Bankura and Purulia.

Hakim on Wednesday called on Rajib Banerjee and urged him not to vent out his resentment before the media and resolve the issues at the party level. He has been requested to talk to the highest authority, if needed. Meanwhile, Trinamool MP from Arambag Aparupa Poddar, along with her husband, met Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna on Wednesday afternoon. "I was with Didi. I will be with Didi," she said after meeting Banerjee. Her husband Shakil Ali, former Vice-Chairman of Rishra Municipality ruled out the speculation that they would leave the party soon.