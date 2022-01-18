Senior SP leader Kiranmay Nanda to meet Mamata today

Kolkata: Kiranmay Nanda, senior leader of Samajwadi Party (SP) is slated to meet Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday.



Political experts said the meeting of two leaders before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election is significant. The meeting of the venue has not yet been decided.

Earlier, Banerjee had said if Akhilesh Yadav wished then Trinamool could take part in the campaign for SP.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress national general-secretary left for Goa on Monday afternoon.

It was learnt that Banerjee might release names of the candidates for the forthcoming Assembly election in the coastal town which would be held in February.

Trinamool has already inked an electoral alliance with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party. Two party MPs, Mahua Moitra and Sushmita Dev are camping in Goa to organise the party. Several important persons in Goa have joined Trinamool.

Political experts said the list of candidates will be interesting as Mamata Banerjee had said stress would be given to women and young candidates. The political experts said it will be interesting to see whether ace Tennis player Leander Paes figures in the list of candidates.

Abhishek Banerjee is confident that the party will do well in the forthcoming Assembly election in Goa.