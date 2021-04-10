Senior doctor tests +ve a month after taking second dose of Covishield

Kolkata: A senior official of the R Ahmed Dental College and Hospital has tested positive for Covid, a month after he took the second dose of vaccine.

The incident has once again raised a serious question on the efficacy of the vaccine. The senior officials of the Bengal chapter of the Indian Dental Association (IDA) have expressed concern over the incident as the infected

person took the two doses of vaccine.

The dental surgeons are mostly exposed to Covid. Sources said that the official of the dental college took

Covishield.

"We were quite assured after the vaccination programme began. We are now concerned after seeing that a senior official of the dental college has tested positive after receiving two doses of vaccine," said IDA state secretary Dr Raju Biswas.

It was learnt that the senior official's wife was also found positive with Covid. The health experts have warned that one should continue to maintain Covid protocols even after receiving a vaccine.

There are no scientific proofs available so far which establish that vaccines are full proof. There were instances reported across the country where people had fallen victim to Covid even after taking vaccines.

The experts also pointed out that vaccines can reduce the impact of the virus.

The experts also urged people to strictly follow Covid norms.