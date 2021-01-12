Senior cop injured in a clash between police and protesting teachers

Kolkata: Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kolkata Police's south division, Sudheer Kumar Neelakantam, was injured during a clash between cops and members of a joint forum of teachers and para teachers.



On Monday, a rally to Nabanna was organised by the Sikshak Oikya Mukto Mancha. When the rally reached near Dufferin Road on Red Road, police stopped it as no permission was granted. But the teachers were arrogant and tried to violate the instruction given by the police. Soon an altercation broke out between the teachers and the cops.

During the altercation, a group of teachers got involved in a scuffle with police. Despite repeated requests by the police, the protesting teachers refused to step back. To control the situation, police chased the protesting teachers with sticks. During the scuffle, when Neelakantam himself was trying to pacify the teachers, he suffered bleeding injuries on his face. However, he was treated and discharged from a city hospital. Police have detained several agitating teachers.

It may be mentioned that on Sunday the High Court allowed the organisation of teachers to sit in demonstration at Sahid Minar area in support of their demands.