Senior CBI officer tests positive

Kolkata: As many as 22 officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were sent in quarantine after a DIG-rank officer of the Central investigating agency tested COVID-19 positive in Kolkata.



This is the first Covid case among cadres of the CBI posted in Kolkata. The report of the officer testing positive, who is posted with the Anti-Corruption Branch of the investigating agency, came on Monday. The agency's office is situated at the Nizam Palace on AJC Bose Road. The office will remain shut for the next two days as sanitisation work will be in progress.

All the staff are wearing masks and adhering to social distancing norms. Hand sanitisers have also been made available at every entry point.

Sources said the wife of the officer also tested positive and swab of his mother and children have also been collected but the reports are yet to come in.

Earlier, among the central forces at least 10 BSF jawans got infected with the disease while two CISF personnel died with around 38 others of the force testing positive.