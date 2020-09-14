Senior administrative officers visit houses of Covid patients

Kolkata: Senior administrative officers in Purulia took up the move of visiting houses of Covid patients to encourage grassroots level workers in carrying out on a regular basis oxygen level monitoring of the patients in home isolation.



District Magistrate Rahul Majumder along with other officials visited houses of Covid patients, where they are in home isolation, on Saturday.

The move was taken to ensure that the workers in the grassroot level do not suffer from any stigma in visiting the houses of Covid patients on a regular basis.

A district official said monitoring oxygen levels of Covid patients on a regular basis is quite crucial. The reason being in case of any indication of deterioration of health, the person can be immediately shifted to hospital for treatment and it will help in reducing the death rate.

Such visits by senior officers will continue.

All sub-divisional officers and block development officers have also been urged to visit the houses of Covid patients maintaining all safety norms as a move to encourage workers at the grassroot level.