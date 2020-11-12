Sell of earthen lamps go up

Kolkata: This Diwali, the humble earthen lamps will burn bright. Even as other Diwali items have lost their sheen to muted celebrations due to Covid 19, the sale of 'diyas' has shot up.



With restrictions on import of Chinese candles put in place, the demand for earthen lamps have increased in the local markets.

"Due to COVID-19, the overall sales of Diwali items has dropped by 60 per cent. However, there is a 40 per cent increase in sale of earthen lamps," said Omar Mukhtar, who runs an earthen lamp and candle shop at Bagri

Market.

He explained that the price of earthen lamps varies between Rs 1 and Rs 35 depending upon its quality. The Chinese candles, which used to cost between Rs 5 and Rs 10, are not available in the market now.

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday banned the use and sale of firecrackers on Kali Puja to curb pollution amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Calcutta High Court had also left it to the state government to decide whether or not give compensation to fire cracker traders.

The Bazi Bazar at Shahid Minar Maidan is not being set up following the court order. The annual fair, exhibiting an array of firecrackers, used to be held prior to Kali Puja and Diwali. A large number of people used to visit the makeshift market to buy crackers.

"We used to do business worth Rs 10 crore at Bazi Bazar in Shahid Minar Maidan. We are facing 100 per cent loss this year. We will urge the state government to give us some compensation," said Santanu Dutta, Joint Secretary of the Burrabazar Fireworks Dealers Association.