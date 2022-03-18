Selim becomes state secy of CPI(M)

KOLKATA: Mohammad Selim has been appointed as the new state secretary of CPI(M).



The decision was announced after the three-day state committee meet of the party ended on Friday afternoon. Biman Bose, Suryakanta Misra, Gautam Deb, Mridul Dey, Subhas Mukherjee have been dropped because of old age. Several new faces, including Susanta Ghosh, Sujan Chakraborty and Satarup Ghosh have been brought to the state committee.Meanwhile, the CPI(M) has announced the names of the candidates for the forthcoming by-election in Asansol Lok Sabha and Ballygunge Assembly seats. Partha Mukherjee, former state secretary of DYFI will contest from the Asansol seat in the by-election that will be held on April 12.

Saira Shah Halim will contest from Ballygunge Assembly seat in the by-election. She is the wife of Dr Fuyad Halim, leader of CPI(M)'s Doctors' cell. She is the niece of actor Nasiruddin Shah. Ballygunge was a CPI(M) stronghold and Rabin Deb used to win from the seat. Over the years, the party lost its support base.