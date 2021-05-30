Self introspect, not criticise govt: Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu

Kolkata: Paving a way to new speculations, BJP leader Subhrangshu Roy on Saturday wrote on his Facebook page that "Rather than criticising the government that has people's mandate, it's better to do self introspection".

Though he did not mention name of the saffron camp in his social media post, later his statements made it clear that he wants his party to find out the reasons why the people of Bengal did not accept them. Roy, son of BJP leader Mukul Roy, contested as a BJP candidate from Bijpur in North 24-Parganas. But he lost and Trinamool won from the seat.

Roy later said that it cannot be denied that a government has come to power with a huge mandate a few days ago thyen the row over CBI and now recalling the Chief Secretary, but we must go for self introspect without doing all these.