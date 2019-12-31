Self-help group sets up nursery in West Midnapore
Kolkata: In a unique initiative some women belonging to a local self-help group have set up a nursery at Chandrakona I in West Midnapore under 100 days work. The state government particularly the district administration started training the women belonging to various self help groups.
The step was taken to make them economically self reliant. Women are now getting an opportunity to earn money by supplying various saplings among the people who visit the nursery. The district administration conducted a training programme among the members of various self help groups in 2018.
These women have sown nearly 2000 saplings in the last one year. The nursery has already become a centre of attraction for local residents.
The self-help group women have also been assigned to look after the maintenance works of the nursery. The nursery has been set up at Chandrkona panchayat samity area of the district. Apart from various fruits many flower, trees were sown at the nursery.
The nursery is now supplying trees to people in the Chandrakona block.
The women have set a target of planting more number of trees in the next one year.
After coming to power the Mamata Banerjee government had laid enormous stress on the involvement of women in various self-help groups so that they become economically independent. The government encouraged the women and helped them financially to set up small units for preparing various handicraft items.
