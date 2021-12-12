Self-defense training for women: Siliguri Metropolitan Police to launch 'Baaghini 1'

Darjeeling: After the immense success of "Winners" the Siliguri Metropolitan Police on Saturday launched the "Baaghini 1" (Tigress 1) project whereby women from 18 years to 45 years are being empowered physically and mentally.



Incidentally "Winners" is an all-women squad raised by the Siliguri Metropolitian police which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had named and asked all police commissionerates of the State to replicate. On Saturday the "Baaghini 1" was launched.

As it is the first phase of the project the nomenclature contains the digit 1. It is a joint project by the Siliguri Police supported by the India Chamber of Commerce, North Bengal Chapter.

As many as 100 girls and women have been selected from school, colleges, NGOs in and around Siliguri and will undergo a four-day long training in self-defense techniques, yoga, nutrition, mental health, law, social media along with visits to police stations to understand how the police function.

"This is a programme to empower women so that they can effectively combat all adverse situations whether outside or at home. Along with training in martial arts they will be made aware of different Acts, Laws specially pertaining to women including POCSO, Domestic Violence, Anti trafficking, IPC and CRPC. They will be made aware of their rights and also about welfare schemes," stated Gaurav Sharma, Commissioner, Siliguri Metropolitan Police.

The Police Commissioner stated that they will be taken for visits to police stations including Siliguri police station, All Women's police station, traffic guard, control room and cyber police stations.

"This is to educate them on how the police operate; things like FIR, GD and also to give them cyber grooming," added Sharma.

"It is a great initiative by the police specially when crime and atrocities against women are on the rise. We can learn a lot of things from here and train others," stated a class 11 student.

The Siliguri Metropolitan Police also launched a project whereby free driving lessons are being imparted to 5 women and 5 men.

"Everyone should have equal employment opportunities irrespective of gender," added the Commissioner.