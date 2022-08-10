Segregate Covid & dengue cases at initial stage: Experts

KOLKATA: Recent surge in dengue cases in some pockets amidst Covid situation has become a concern for the Health department as drugs used for the treatment of Covid patients may lead to complications for those suffering from dengue.



Health experts have suggested that the segregation between dengue and Covid cases is absolutely necessary at the initial level as drugs have different impacts on the diseases. There may be risks if a patient is infected with both Covid and dengue. Medicines and steroids which are used for Covid treatment may create serious complications for the patients if infected with dengue. Meanwhile, after more than 25 swine flu cases were reported across Kolkata, apprehending that the cases may further go up, some of the private hospitals in the city have set up swine flu wards.

According to sources, around 25 swine flu patients are undergoing treatment at three hospitals in the city. Many others have been admitted after being infected with Influenza A, rhinovirus and other undetected viruses which are commonly found this time of the year.

A private hospital in Alipore is treating around 14 swine flu/ H1N1 and three H3N1 patients. Another private hospital off EM Bypass currently has around five swine flu patients. Swine flu is caused by the N1N1 virus which is relatively a new strain of influenza. People who are amidst the infected patients must wear N95 masks and one has to avoid direct contact with an affected person.

Meanwhile, health expert, Dr G Mukherjee said that if Covid infections and dengue cases go hand-in-hand, soon there will be patients suffering from dengue and Covid at the same time which may prove fatal. The application of drugs is utmost important in such cases. In both the cases cytokine storm is created within the body of the patient and it affects various organs of the patient.

"There is a high risk of acute respiratory distress syndrome in a patient if infected with both the diseases. It affects the alveoli in the lung. Both the diseases are caused due to viruses but the nature of infection and the way they spread is different from each other," Dr Mukherjee added.

"Covid mainly affects lungs and hearts whereas dengue affects the blood circulation within the body. Hence it may turn deadly if someone is infected with both the diseases at the same time," said Dr S Biswas, a senior physician.