Secy of NGO arrested for not executing work allotted by state & alleged misappropriation of funds

Kolkata: The Anti Corruption Branch on Wednesday arrested the secretary of a non-government organisation (NGO) for alleged misappropriation of funds without executing the task allotted by the state government to set up biogas plants.



Sources said Khokon Sarkar, secretary of one Sonarpur Rural Development Society, was arrested on Wednesday after preliminary investigation revealed that he had misappropriated the fund.

He was remanded in 10 days custody of the police after being produced before the special court.

A probe was initiated by ACB following a complaint by the state government in this regard. Six NGOs were allotted the work to set up 3000 bio gas plants. West Bengal Renewable Energy Development Agency (WBREDA) had engaged the NGOs. Each had a bagged contract of Rs 15.50 lakh each to set up 500 biogas plants. The project was of the Centre and WBREDA was the implementing authority.

Sonarpur Rural Development Society had bagged the order to set up 500 biogas plants in Bihar. "But the work has not been undertaken. Instead there was misappropriation of funds," a senior officer said.