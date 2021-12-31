Security to be tightened at Park Street, Maidan & Esplanade Metro stations

kolkata: Metro Railway will beef up security arrangements at Park Street, Maidan and Esplanade Metro stations on New Year's Eve.



"Metro RPF will arrange extra deployment in these stations (Park Street, Maidan and Esplanade Metro stations)," said an official of Kolkata Metro Railway.

He reiterated that Five Quick Response Teams (QRT) would be deployed on New Year's Eve to ensure hassle-free journey. Lady RPF teams (consisting of Head Constables and Constables) will be deployed in these stations to ensure safety and security of women and children. One Special Team consisting of one Sub-Inspector/Assistant Sub-Inspector and four staff, including two lady staff, will remain present with arms at Park Street, Maidan and Esplanade Metro stations from 11:00 hrs till the end of the service hours on December 31, 2021.

The official pointed out that the team would remain in readiness to reach any of these three stations to tackle any emergency. RPF team will also be posted in running trains. Another Special Team consisting of one officer and four staff will be deployed with arms at Park Street Metro station to manage the rush.

This apart, two additional booking counters will be set up at Dakshineswar station for the convenience of the Metro users on New Year 's Eve. Adequate tokens and smart cards have been provided at all stations to meet additional demand of commuters.

As per requirement, two additional booking counters may also be opened at Park Street station.

"On January 1, 2022, Metro will run 230 services. In case of extra rush, additional Metro services will be made operational for the convenience of the commuters," pointed out the official.