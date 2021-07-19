Security stepped up after bomb threat at city airport

Kolkata: Tension spread at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, after the Military Liaison Unit of the Indian Air Force informed the Air Traffic Control (ATC) about possible bomb threat in the flight originating from Dubai. However, during check of the flight coming from Dubai, nothing suspicious was found.

On Sunday morning ATC informed the airport manager about a possible bomb threat in the flight coming from Dubai. By the time the airport manager came to know the flight had touched the runway.

Immediately the aircraft carrying 145 passengers was taken to an isolated place. The passengers were evacuated on an emergency basis.

Meanwhile the bomb squad, fire brigade and other units related to emergency situations were called in. After a thorough check of the aircraft nothing was found.

The passengers also had to go through a thorough frisking but nothing suspicious was found. Later the aircraft again took off from Kolkata for Dubai.