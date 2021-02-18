Security measures beefed up in and around CM's house

Kolkata: The security in and around Minister Mamata Banerjee's house has been stepped up after a few para teachers tried to cross Adi Ganga to hand over a deputation to her.



On Tuesday around 10 am, a few para teachers gathered near the Alipore central jail and all of a sudden they jumped into the Adi Ganga.

The para teachers tried to reach Banerjee's house on the opposite bank. The policemen of the security belt on the Alipore central jail side informed their counterparts deputed at Banerjee's house about the same.

The policemen kept on requesting the para teachers to come back. Meanwhile, a few police personnel also went into the Adi Ganga to bring back the para teachers.

Later seven para teachers were arrested and were released on bail.

After the incident, Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Soumen Mitra along with other senior officials visited Banerjee's house to review the security management.

On Wednesday seven police pickets were set up along the Adi Ganga in and around the Chief Minister's house. Also cops will patrol the Adi Ganga in a boat.

Apart from the security arrangement outside of Alipore Central Jail premises, the watch towers will be used to keep tab on the area.