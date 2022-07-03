Security breach: One held from premises of CM's house
kolkata: An unknown person was arrested from the Chief Minister's residence at Kalighat on Sunday morning.
The police said that one person had sneaked into the HCM residence complex with mischievous intentions. Later his presence was discovered by the security personnel and he was intercepted and handed over to Kalighat Police station.
CM's Security and Law Enforcement Agencies have taken serious cognisance of it and a further probe is underway. Immediate steps are being taken to further enhance security in and around HCM residence, police said.
Senior police officers interrogated the person at Kalighat Police station.
His psychological test will also be conducted to assess his mental health. Commissioner of Kolkata Police Vineet Goyal went to the Chief Minister's house and started the probe.
"We are trying to find out whether someone instructed him to enter the CM's residence with a motive. A probe is underway," police said.
