Security breach: 'Hafizul recced CM's house 7 times, mingled with locals to get information'
kolkata: Hafizul Molla, the man who was arrested for trespassing, had conducted a thorough survey in the areas surrounding the residence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee before entering the complex on the night of July 2. Hafizul Molla recced Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence at least seven times, a senior Kolkata Police officer said on Monday.
The court has extended his police custody till July 18.
The police told the Court that in a bid to win the confidence of the local people, Molla visited Kalighat frequently.
He took part in 'Dol jatra' (Holi frestival) and used to play football with local youths. He also took part in the 'Rath Yatra' festival a day before he entered the house of the Chief Minister.
He used to treat local children with chocolates and cold drinks to gather information about the Chief Minister's residence.
The police told the Court that during the Durga idol immersion he went to Bangladesh.
The police seized 11 sim cards from him which he used to talk to people in Bihar, Jharkhand and Bangladesh. The police are investigating whether he has any connection with some organisation.
The security in and around Chief Minister's residence has been beefed up.
The number of police personnel has been increased and the policemen on duty have also been asked not to use their mobile phones during duty hours.
There is a proposal to set up watch towers and increase the height of the boundary wall of Banerjee's residence.
The police have set up an SIT to probe into the security breach. The police are examining every car that enters Harish Chatterjee Street — where the Chief Minister's house is located — and no one is allowed to stand around her residence particularly when she goes out to Nabanna in the morning and comes back from office in the evening.
