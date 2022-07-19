Security breach at CM's house: In a first, cops to apply 'Gait analysis'

KOLKATA: For the first time in the history of Kolkata Police, cops are going to apply the 'Gait analysis' system in connection with the investigation of a trespassing incident at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's house.



On Monday, the accused Hafizul Molla was produced at the Alipore court after completion of the police custody tenure and has been remanded to judicial custody till August 1.

Police, on Monday, appealed before the court seeking permission to interrogate Molla further in judicial custody. Cops had earlier claimed that Molla made a recce of Banerjee's residential area several times and had gathered information from local children. To gain the confidence of the children he used to treat them with chocolates and cold drinks. Also, he used to play football with local youth.

Police on Monday informed the court that using the 'Gait analysis' system investigating officials will match the style of Molla's style of walking, stepping pattern, body posture and other movement styles with the surveillance camera footage. It will help the cops confirm that the man seen on the surveillance camera footage is Molla. Police also came to know that Molla is involved in a case in Rajasthan as well.