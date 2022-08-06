Security boost: Nabanna to get 'smart gates' soon
Kolkata: The state administration has decided to install 'smart gates' at Nabanna for further strengthening the state's administrative headquarters.
Preparations for the same have already begun and state government employees will have to enter Nabanna through these special doors once they get commissioned. According to sources, the government employees who work at Nabanna may be given a smart card which will be a sort of identity card for them. They will have to punch that card in the smart gate to enter.
Presently, visitors who come to Nabanna have to enter their names along with contact number in a register before getting the permission for entry.
A month back, Nabanna had disallowed the use of mobile phones by police personnel during duty hours, for those posted at the state secretariat. Initialy the south gate will have such gates and gradually all gates will have such facilities.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Jagdeep Dhankhar elected India's 14th Vice-President, PM Modi...6 Aug 2022 8:15 PM GMT
Mamata attends Amrit Mahotsav event headed by PM Modi6 Aug 2022 7:53 PM GMT
Delhi L-G okays suspension of 11 officials for lapses in excise policy...6 Aug 2022 7:50 PM GMT
Vinesh Phogat, Dahiya & Naveen win yellow metal6 Aug 2022 7:47 PM GMT
Dhanbad judge murder case: 2 get life term6 Aug 2022 7:47 PM GMT