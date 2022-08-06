Security boost: Nabanna to get 'smart gates' soon

Kolkata: The state administration has decided to install 'smart gates' at Nabanna for further strengthening the state's administrative headquarters.

Preparations for the same have already begun and state government employees will have to enter Nabanna through these special doors once they get commissioned. According to sources, the government employees who work at Nabanna may be given a smart card which will be a sort of identity card for them. They will have to punch that card in the smart gate to enter.

Presently, visitors who come to Nabanna have to enter their names along with contact number in a register before getting the permission for entry.

A month back, Nabanna had disallowed the use of mobile phones by police personnel during duty hours, for those posted at the state secretariat. Initialy the south gate will have such gates and gradually all gates will have such facilities.