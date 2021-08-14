Security boost: HIDCO allots 4 acres for setting up STF hub

kolkata: Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) has allotted four acres, on which a STF hub is likely to come up.



This was decided at a meeting of the HIDCO board on Friday afternoon. The meeting was chaired by its chairman and state Housing and Transport, Firhad Hakim.

Hakim said a few months ago two dreaded criminals from Punjab had been gunned down at Sukhobristi. The residents had asked HIDCO to take steps to beef up security of the area. HIDCO will request the state government to set up an STF hub on the four acre plot.

Meanwhile, Hakim inaugurated a work pod in New Town, the first-of-its-kind in the state. The work pod concept is fast gaining popularity all over the globe. This is a place for people, who find it difficult to work from home because of several reasons.

There are smart air conditioned cabins with Wi-fi facility along with book shelves and file stands. There is photocopy facility for the users. Sixty to seventy people can use the work pod.

It will be allotted on first-come-first-serve basis. The users will have to pay Rs 30 for using the work station for 90 minutes. They can buy coffee and snacks. Two work pods have come up in Action Area I and another one at Action Area II.

Debashis Sen said the work pod would function from Saturday. People have shown keen interest and many had come with laptops on Friday anticipating that it would function from today.