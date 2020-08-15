Security beefed up ahead of I-Day celebrations

Kolkata: Security has been beefed up in the city and other areas of Bengal, particularly in border areas, ahead of the 74th Independence Day on Saturday, senior police officers said.



Some "added arrangements" have also been made in the wake of the militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir in which two policemen were killed on Friday, they said.

"Adequate measures have been taken for the Independence Day programme tomorrow. All entry and exit points of Kolkata have been kept under surveillance. All units have been briefed on the security plan," Joint Commissioner of Police (Establishment) Gaurav Sharma said.

At least three watch towers have been erected at Red Road, the venue of the official Independence Day celebrations in the city, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will unfurl the national flag.

Quick Response Teams, Heavy Radio Flying Squad vans, and members of combat forces of the city police will be present around the venue, Sharma said.

"Drones will also be used to keep a vigil on proceedings in and around the city," the officer said. All police stations have been alerted and Naka checkings throughout the city will be stringent as a part of the security arrangements, Sharma said. Keeping in mind the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all police personnel including officers will have to wear masks and maintain physical distancing, the IPS officer said.

The sitting arrangements at the Red Road venue have been made keeping in mind the physical distancing factor. The programme would be held before a "nominal" number of spectators, official sources said.

On Saturday, parking of vehicles is strictly prohibited between Rani Rashmoni Avenue and Esplanade Row West, Jawahar Lal Nehru Road and Mayo Road from 6:30 am till the parade is over. However, the vehicles belonging to participants of the Independence Day parade will be allowed to enter Red Road via Mayo Road and Dufferin Road.