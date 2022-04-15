Sector V set to get its tallest commercial hub with 28 floors

kolkata The skyline of the IT Hub is going to change forever. Merlin Group, one of the leading Real estate conglomerates in India, is coming up with "The Summit"- the tallest commercial hub in Sector V. Built over an area of 5.25 lakh sq feet, the skyscraper in the commercial real estate spectrum of the IT Hub of the city , would stand tall at 348 feet with 28 floors.



A perfect blend of work and chill out haven, 'The Summit' would reshape the skyline of the IT Hub with a breath-taking bird's eye view of the entire Salt lake city and Nicco park. The proposed commercial hub at 348 feet will be the tallest commercial hub in Salt Lake, Sector V, offering generous, flexible modern office spaces. It will also feature a roof top fine dining place, lounges for building users, locals and tourists alike will be able enjoy unique and spectacular bird's eye view of entire Salt lake city.

The project will offer various offices, retail space, a roof top fine dining restaurant and a bar, over half a dozen floors of parking spaces, exquisite architecture and thoughtfully designed floor plans. A safe, sustainable workspace to be equipped with the state of the art dynamics, 'The Summit' will be the first IT & ITES tower in the Eastern India with dual certification of Green Building and Health & wellness from IGBC. This landmark skyscraper will set a perfect work life balance in Sector V and beyond.

The strategic position of the commercial hub with an access to three roads in and around the building would enhance the proximity of the commercial hub to IT parks, Hotels, fitness centres and amphitheatre (all with the radius of 1 km) will make it the most sought after office hub for all big Corporates. With a total of 525000sqft, the Summit will be able to accommodate both large international companies as well as smaller start-up businesses in its highly adaptable office spaces with average floorplates of approx 19000 sqft.

There will be ample space for parking in basement and eight floors of the hub and it can accommodate over 400 cars. Fifteen floors from 11th to 25th Floor will be earmarked for offices. The proposed hub has started its construction soon and will be ready by the year 2025. Merlin Group will invest Rs 200 crore for the hub.

"We have planned small offices starting from 800 sft, at Summit to cater needs of the fast growing sector of Start ups and MSME," said Saket Mohta, MD, Merlin Group.