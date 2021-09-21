Sector V, city's IT hub, witnesses massive waterlogging

Kolkata: The incessant rainfall since Sunday night led to a waterlogging in Bengal's IT hub Nabadiganta Industrial Township along with Salt Lake and New Town creating major inconvenience to the office-goers on the first day of the week.



According to Nabadiganta Industrial Township Authority (NDITA), the rainfall since Sunday night had exceeded the capacity of the drainage system in a few places whereas a major portion of the Sector V was under the water due to chocked drainage owing to the metro project work. NDITA Chairman, Debasish Sen informed that four pumps are functioning since morning but water is back flowing as the Eastern Drainage Channel (EDC) is overflowing. Sen further said that due to high tide Keshtopur and Bagjola canal was unable to hold drainage water. But this problem has been solved as the high tide was over in the evening.

Several four wheelers and two wheelers were damaged due to waterlogging. However, the functioning of the Information Technology (IT) companies was not hampered as they are continuing the work from home method. Kalyan Kar, Vice-President of Sector V Stakeholders Association said: "The IT sector has not been impacted because companies are continuing work from home. As far as BPO and KPO (call centres) companies are concerned, attendance was quite low. However, we are expecting the night shift will function with adequate staff as the rainfall has almost stopped."

Apart from Sector V, residents of Salt Lake also witnessed waterlogged roads almost all over the satellite township owing to the massive rain. Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been operating around 156 pumps including around 70 pumps in core Salt Lake area to drain out the accumulated water. But due to the Keshtopur canal overflowing, the water started flowing backwards.