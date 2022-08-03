Section of Presidency Univ students protest against hostel fee hike

KOLKATA: The students of Presidency University Girls' Hostel are protesting against the increase in hostel fees and have demanded the authorities to reinstate the transportation between the Salt Lake hostel and university campus at College Street.



According to the University Hostel Boardership Application Form for the years 2022-2023, the onetime establishment charge is Rs 5000 and seat rent per month is Rs 500. While the establishment charges till April 30 this year was Rs 1000 and seat rent if shared was Rs 90 and single was Rs 110. The steep increase in the fee structure has caused an outrage amongst the residents of the girls' hostel. On Monday, they gathered at the university to protest against the hike. During which they also demanded the university to restart the transportation service between the hostel and the college campus.

Before the shutting down of the university due to Covid-19 in 2020, buses were plied for the girl students in allotted time slots. However, it remained shut even after the college reopened for physical classes.The students placed their claims in front of the Dean of Students, who has promised to look into the matter. A postgraduate student of Performing Arts and boarder Ankita Sarkar on Tuesday said that no decision has been conveyed to the students yet. "This is not even a gradual hike. It is a huge jump. Most of the students cannot afford this kind of hike. So, we have placed our demand in front of the dean," she said.