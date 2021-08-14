Second phase demolition work of Posta flyover to start from August 27

Kolkata: The state government will start mobilisation work setting the ground for start of hammering work for dismantling the portion of the Posta flyover from Ganesh Talkies to Girish Park from August 27.



This will be the second phase of demolition work that will take 80-90 days. A portion of the flyover had collapsed on March 31, 2016 leading to the death of 28 persons.

Chairman Board of Administrators, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Firhad Hakim on Saturday chaired a meeting in presence of senior officials of Kolkata Police, KMC, state Fire and Emergency Services department, Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority where it was decided that a major portion of the Vivekananda Road will be closed for traffic movement from August 27 to facilitate the mobilisation work.

"The utility shifting and most importantly several precautionary measures need to be taken so that there is no damage to the adjacent buildings, majority of which are very old before we start hammering. The equipment we will be using will execute the work without making any vibration and much noise," a senior official of KMDA, the implementing agency said.