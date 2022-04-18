Second edition of 'Didi Ke Bolo' likely to be launched on May 5

KOLKATA: The sedition of 'Didi Ke Bolo', an initiative where people can directly lodge complaints with Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee, is likely to be introduced on May 5.



This was decided at the meeting of the party's disciplinary committee on Sunday. Sudip Bandyopadhyay, party's MP, Partha Chatterjee, secretary general, Subrata Bakshi, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Firhad Hakim and Aroop Biswas were present at the meeting.

People who are not satisfied with the work of any state government department or any party leader can directly lodge complaints with Mamata Banerjee.

'Didi Ke Bolo' was a grand success when it was earlier introduced in 2019. The complaint lodged by many people had been looked into immediately.

Didi Ke Bolo-2 is likely to be introduced on May 5. Like the previous initiative a number will be given where people will be able to lodge their complaint. During her recent visit to North Bengal, Banerjee had said she would take an initiative to make both the party and administration transparent. Banerjee had said over and again she would not tolerate any corruption inside the party and lackadaisical attitude on the part of any government department.

It was learnt that TMC will open its office at Trinamool Bhavan after renovation on May 3, the day celebrated as Akshay Tritiya. Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, state Agriculture minister will conduct the puja while the arrangements will be looked after by Firhad Hakim.