Second day in a row: Sukanya, Anubrata's daughter, quizzed by ED

Kolkata: Senior Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal's daughter Sukanya Mondal was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Thursday again in connection with the cattle smuggling case in Delhi.



Apart from Sukanya, Anubrata's chartered accountant Manish Kothari was also grilled. Sukanya and Kothari have reportedly been asked to appear again on Friday.

Sources informed that Sukanya was asked several questions related to the properties found on her name. But she reportedly failed to satisfy the ED with her answers. It may be mentioned that before the ED, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had been to her home in Bolpur for questioning. However, Sukanya did not face the CBI officials that day. Later she was questioned by the CBI at her home in Nichupatty area of Bolpur, West Bengal in presence of women officers. Sukanya had also submitted her income tax return details.

It may be mentioned that after Anubrata was arrested, the CBI and ED had reportedly found several assets in the name of Sukanya. Though the case was being initially investigated by the CBI, the ED started its probe later to find the money trail.