SEC to conduct repoll in 2 booths in two civic bodies

KOLKATA: The State Election Commission (SEC) will conduct re-polling in two booths in two municipalities on Tuesday.



The re-polling will be held in booth number 7 of ward 25 in Srirampur Municipal Corporation and booth number 4 of ward number 33 in South Dum Dum Municipality. The election in 108 municipalities was held on Sunday. The result of the election will be announced on March 2.

Meanwhile, State Election Commissioner Sourav Das met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday morning and apprised him of the situation. BJP had demanded re-polling in all the 108 municipalities.

The re-polling will start at 7am and continue till 5pm.

The Electronic Voting Machines have been kept in the strong rooms situated in the districts. They will be sent to the counting centres on Monday. The counting will start on Tuesday morning.