SEC seeks list of highly sensitive & sensitive booths

Kolkata: The state Election Commission (SEC) has asked the District Municipal Election Officer, South 24-Parganas and Commissioner of Police, Kolkata to submit a list of highly sensitive and sensitive booths in the city. SEC is taking all possible measures for ensuring a strong security cover for every single-booth in the city during the KMC polls scheduled on December 19.

"We have already asked the state administration to furnish details regarding security on the poll day and counting day," a senior SEC official said. As per COVID protocols, maximum of 1200 voters can cast their franchise in a particular booth. In case there are more voters, auxiliary booths have been created. There are 4048352 voters with the total number of main booths being 4742 and auxiliary booths being 385.

SEC is likely to deploy state police for the polls considering the fact that it is difficult to have central forces deployed within such a short time. The BJP has demanded the deployment of central forces for the KMC polls. State Election Commissioner Sourav Das will call on Governor Dhankhar on Thursday to apprise about the preparedness of KMC polls.