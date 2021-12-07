SEC may deploy 23K cops for KMC polls

Kolkata: The state Election Commission (SEC) is likely to deploy 23,000 police forces for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls scheduled to be held on December 19.



There will be at least two armed police in each of the 1,670 polling premises across the city. Last time, the number of police forces was approximately 22,000.

"We have sought a list of the sensitive booths from the police administration. 25 per cent of the 4,994 booths will be covered either by CCTV surveillance or will be videographed. SEC's plan is to have all the sensitive booths under surveillance. The other booths (non-sensitive) for installing CCTV or videography will be selected through randomisation," a senior SEC official said.

There will be 286 sectors with armed police personnel and police in civil in each of the sectors. As per security plan of the Commission, there will be 72 RT mobile vans, 35 Heavy Radio Flying Squad(HRFS), 78 Quick Response Team and 80 Striking Forces.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra who held a meeting with OCs of all concerned police stations under KMC area in presence of senior officials has instructed his team to be alert and vigilant so that any untoward incident can be prevented on polling and counting day.

"We are committed to ensure peaceful polls in KMC elections and are taking all security measures. The arrangement will be in accordance with the directions of SEC. We have already submitted a proposal regarding security deployment. As of now, there will be police deployment from the state police too." Mitra said.

According to sources, the SEC has informed Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar that they have been assured of deployment of sufficient state police forces and there is no need for deployment of Central Forces which has been a constant demand of BJP.

A six-member delegation of BJP led by Suvendu Adhikari met state Election Commissioner Sourav Das and demanded VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections, besides having Central Forces.