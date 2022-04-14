Season's first Nor'wester to hit South Bengal on April 15

kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore finally gives much awaited relief to the city dwellers by predicting the first Nor'wester of the season, which is likely to hit south Bengal districts on Friday.



People in Kolkata and all the other south Bengal districts have been witnessing hot and humid conditions over a span of a month with the western belts of the state experiencing heat wave situations.

According to the experts, in the Alipore MeT office, the first spell of Nor'wester is to hit the state late this year compared to what happened last year. In 2021, the first spell of Nor'wester hit Kolkata on April 6. There have been no traces of rain in Bengal till now.

An anti-cyclonic circulation system over the mainland was triggering dry wind. People who are witnessing scorching summer heat accompanied by high humidity levels are expecting thunderstorms so that the average temperature gets dropped.

The dry westerly wind that was sweeping through various parts of south Bengal also caused discomfort among the people.

"The city can expect spells of thundershowers on Friday and Saturday as the Nor'wester is likely to hit south Bengal. The humid easterly wind will enter from the Bay of Bengal into the mainland and it is likely to converge with the dry westerly winds to push up rain clouds. Now there will be a clash between the humid easterly wind and dry westerly wind over Jharkhand. This will help the cloud to move towards Bengal and finally bring rainfall mostly in the southern parts of Bengal," a senior weather official said.

It may be mentioned here that various north Bengal districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar received one or two spells of rainfall in the past few days.