Season's first: Nor'wester hits city, hour-long showers bring down temp

KOLKATA: A thundershower accompanied by lightning hit various South Bengal districts and some parts of the city on Sunday evening saving residents from the hot and humid condition.



Nor'wester that hit the city and several districts caused rains in some parts.

Trees fell in various districts. It hit several areas of Birbhum and Burdwan in the afternoon.

The gusty wind was accompanied by rain. People in the city and also from North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas and other districts witnessed the thundershower in the evening.

Traffic movement was disrupted in several stretches of Birbhum, North 24-parganas and others due to felling of trees.

The Regional Meteorological department in Kolkata had earlier predicted rainfall and gusty wind on Sunday. Some places of East Burdwan received hailstorm as well.

Rain has brought down the temperature by a few notches.

Districts like North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Nadia and Murshidabad received moderate to heavy rainfall coupled with lightning from Sunday afternoon.

The rain lasted for nearly an hour and the city remained cloudy partially.

As the day progressed, the city dwellers witnessed light to moderate rainfall.

A strong wind was blowing at 40-60 km/hour in some parts of South Bengal on Sunday.

Meanwhile, MeT office predicated a possibility of thunderstorm in some South Bengal districts as strong moisture-laden southwesterly wind would blow in the area, creating a favourable environment for a storm. The city may also receive scattered rainfall in the next 24 hours as predicted by the weather office. It may be mentioned that vehicular movement on various stretches of the city remained slow following the rain.

According to Alipore MeT office, there may be some more rainfall in some South Bengal districts in the next 24 hours.