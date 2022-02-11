Season's best: 3-day flower show inaugurated at Rabindra Sarobar

KOLKATA: The second edition of the three-day flower show organised by Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) was inaugurated by Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Chandrima Bhattacharjee on Thursday late afternoon.



State Food Processing Industries and Horticulture minister Subrata Saha and state Transport minister Firhad Hakim were present on the occasion. The exhibition will be held from February 11 to 13 adjacent to gate number 3 of the Sarobar, close to the Lake Gardens flyover.

A wide variety of horticulture is being showcased through seasonal and perennial flowers, fruits, vegetables, medicinal plants and a wide range of foliage, cacti, bonsai etc at the flower show organised by KMDA.

Bhattacharjee, who also happens to the Chairman of KMDA, reminded the common people about the responsibility of all to preserve the flora and fauna and the beautification of the Sarobar.

KMDA has recently signed an MOU with the state Horticulture department for planned beautification of Rabindra Sarobar.

"The state Horticulture department has expertise on plants and their upkeep. So, we are taking their assistance. It will be a comprehensive beautification project and the period of the MoU will be valid for 7 years," Bhattacharjee said.

The exhibition has 69 sections with a plethora of flowers like dahlia, roses, chrysanthemum, bougainvillea and winter annual flowers like gazania, rudbeckia, marigold, orchid, petunia, pansy to name a few.

Some 10 to 15 odd stalls have been set up for sale of saplings outside gate number 3.