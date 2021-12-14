Sealdah: Train services hit after cracks found on tracks

KOLKATA: Trains services were disrupted after cracks were spotted on the tracks in the Sealdah Division on Monday. The local residents noticed cracks on the railway tracks near Bidyadharpur station (Canning line under Sealdah South Division) around 8.30 am.



Then, they gathered at the spot and stopped the Canning-Sonarpur local approaching in the up direction. A team of engineers rushed to the spot to attend the problem."The local train services in the line were disrupted for about half an hour. The train services were resumed around 9.15am," said an official of Eastern Railway. The official pointed out that Eastern Railway's Sealdah Division has decided to replace wooden sleepers by concrete pre-stressed ones.

The pre-stressed concrete sleepers are being used for construction of boundary wall, loading/unloading wharf in goods sheds and construction/repairing of roads. The Sealdah division has constructed about 4 km boundary wall in 2020-2021 and has targeted 10 km for financial year 2021-2022, out of which 3 km has already been completed PSC sleepers.