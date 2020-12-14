Sealdah: RPF personnel return bag containing valuables to passenger

Kolkata: RPF personnel returned a bag containing cash and important documents to a passenger, who had left the same in the train at Sealdah station.



On Saturday afternoon a lady passenger, Tumpa Das, went to RPF Post of Sealdah Main station and reported that she was travelling in the ladies compartment of down Shantipur local from Sodepur to Sealdah. As the train arrived at Sealdah station, she deboarded leaving the bag. The CCTV footage showed a lady hawker carrying her bag.

"The photograph of the lady hawker was circulated in the WhatsApp group of the RPF Post and within half an hour two lady constables—Shabana Khatun and Apu Barman—caught the hawker from the ladies compartment of a train at platform number 1," said an official. During interrogation, the lady hawker confessed that she had taken Tumpa's bag. Subsequently, the bag containing cash worth Rs 800 and valuable documents was handed over to Tumpa.

"No specific case was registered as per request of the complainant," the official added.