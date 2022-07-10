Sealdah Metro Stn to be opened on July 11, sans CM

Kolkata: Metro officials on Saturday stated that Sealdah Metro station will be inaugurated on July 11.

However, the state Transport Minister Firhad Hakim slammed the railway authorities for conducting the inauguration on the same day as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's tour to Darjeeling to attend the swearing-in ceremony of BGPM chief Anit Thapa. It may be mentioned that Banerjee during her tenure as Railway Minister had started the project.

Presently the 6.9 kilometers stretch between Phoolbagan and Saltlake Sector-V was operational. Lowest fare will be Rs 10, the rest will be in accordance with the existing price slab. Union minister Smriti Irani has been reportedly invited for the inauguration.