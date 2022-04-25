Sealdah Metro may start ops on May 9

Kolkata: Sealdah Metro may be thrown operational from May 9 on the occasion of '25 Baisakh' (May 9) as Metro Railway authorities are trying open services in Sealdah-Phoolbagan route to mark Rabindra Jayanti. Speculations are rife over Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the inauguration ceremony as the PMO reportedly sought information regarding the project.



The construction works have been completed and the Commissioner of Railway Safety has proposed some changes in Sealdah station which are yet to be completed.

According to sources, there will be an attempt to inaugurate the programme on '25 Baisakh'. Metro Railway General Manager Arun Arora along with senior officials, including KMRC MD visited the station. Metro officials believe that the Prime Minister may take part in the inaugural ceremony as the PMO has been constantly in touch with the railway authorities.

State Transport minister Firhad Hakim, after conducting a high-level meeting of the state Transport Department, metro railway officials in February had said that services would be operational in Sealdah-Phoolbagan route in March but it did not happen due to certain issues, including the proposal of changes by the Commissioner of railway safety.