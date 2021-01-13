Sealdah flyover to remain partially closed from January 15 to 19 for Metro tunneling

Kolkata: The Sealdah flyover—between M G Road and Beliaghata Road—will remain closed for vehicular movement from 11 pm on January 15 to 6 am on January 19 morning due to metro construction work. In case of extreme emergency, ambulances and fire tenders will be allowed to use the Sealdah Flyover.



According to Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL) authority, the tunnel boring machine called Urvi—which reached Sealdah railway station a few months back—will again move towards Bowbazar for the construction of the West bound tunnel. KMRCL authority had requested police to stop vehicular movement on Sealdah flyover. On Tuesday, Kolkata Police published a traffic advisory along with the diversion plan for the vehicular movement. During this period, vehicles coming from North Kolkata will have to avail M G Road, Amherst Street, B B Ganguly Street and Lenin Sarani to reach Moulali crossing. If the pressure of traffic increases at any point of time, traffic may get diverted from Maniktala Crossing to Amherst Street and from Shyambazar Crossing to Bhupen Bose Avenue and C R Avenue.

North Kolkata bound vehicles will be diverted through S N Banerjee Road via Esplanade, Dorina Crossing, Central Avenue and Colootola Street in order to reach APC Road in Sealdah. Those availing Beliaghata Main Road will be allowed beyond Moulali crossing.

Vehicles going to Sealdah railway station from North Kolkata will be diverted from Rajabazar Crossing via Narkeldanga Main Road, Phoolbagan Crossing, Beliaghata Main Road. This apart several North-bound buses having its terminus at Rajabazar and its adjacent areas, will be short terminated. Buses having terminus at Rajabazar will be terminated temporarily at AJC Bose Road near NRS Hospital while East-bound Buses along M G Road, having terminus at Beliaghata Road near Barafkal, will be terminated at APC Road near Rajabazar tram depot.

All the North Kolkata bound buses availing AJC Bose Road will be diverted through S N Banerjee Road via Esplanade, Dorina Crossing, and Central Avenue while the South bound buses along APC Road will be diverted from Manicktala Crossing via Vivekananda Road, Amherst Street, B B Ganguly Street, N C Street and Lenin Sarani.