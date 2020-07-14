Sealdah DRM's building shut for sanitisation

Kolkata: Sealdah Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) building was temporarily closed after one of the officers tested COVID-19 positive, and will reopen from Thursday.



"The senior official was detected COVID-19 positive last week," informed an official.

"We came to know about it on Thursday. The DRM building has been closed since Friday. The entire DRM building is now being sanitised and the staffers have been asked not to come to the office till July 15," added the official of Eastern Railway. According to sources, a Travelling Ticket (TT) examiner and few other staff have also been found COVID-19 positive. A few special trains including UP Sealdah – New Alipurduar, DN New Alipurduar – Sealdah and essential service trains are running to and from Sealdah station.

Sealdah, has three sections – North, Main and South. Eastern Railways used to run

101 trains (including long distance and local trains) to and from Sealdah during pre-lockdown period on a daily

basis.