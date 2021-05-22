Sealdah Court seeks report from police in Mithun case

Kolkata: The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate's court, Sealdah has sought a report from the police in connection with the case registered against actor Mithun Chakraborty for allegedly delivering instigating speeches during election campaign.



The police will have to submit the report on June 1, the next hearing date of the case.

During the election campaign, Chakraborty had delivered several dialogues containing hate speeches and those instigating violence of his movies during an election campaign in Manicktala area.

Later a complaint was lodged against the actor at the Manicktala police station.

It is also alleged that Chakraborty had made some comments regarding the firing incident at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar where four persons died after CISF personnel opened fire.

A few days later, the complaint was lodged and the complainant demanded immediate arrest of Chakraborty and a case was registered against him.