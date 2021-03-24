Seal borders, 'Govt of India' vehicles distributing money, says Mamata

Raghunathpur: Claiming that a fate similar to the one in Jharkhand — the saffron party had lost the Assembly elections to Hemant Soren's JMM in 2019 — awaits the BJP in Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that vehicles bearing "Government of India" stickers were being used to distribute money and demanded immediate "sealing of all borders" and an intensified "naka checking".



She reiterated that the Centre is selling off government concerns and soon only Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "factory of lies" will remain.

Banerjee also raised her apprehension that BJP is attempting to bring in "outsiders" from Jharkhand a day ahead of the elections in Jangalmahal and urged policemen along with the Central forces to perform their duties "impartially".

The TMC supremo, who almost in every public rally is hitting out at the BJP for spending lakhs and crores of rupees to bag votes, upped the ante while addressing a rally at Raghunathpur in Purulia district that shares borders with Jharkhand — saying: "They were defeated in Jharkhand and similarly they will lose in Bengal as well. I would request the administration to seal all state borders. It has not been sealed at Ayodhya yet. Vehicles are entering against 'token' at Neturia. At the same time, naka checking should be more rigorous as some are distributing money using cars fitted with "Government of India" boards. All of these are serious crimes." She also directed her party workers to guard the state borders if needed.

Raising another allegation of spending money to get votes against the BJP's Jhargram candidate Sukhmoy Satpati, Banerjee stated about a video that has gone viral showing Satpati telling a youth to come a day ahead of the elections as he would give him some "pocket money".

The TMC supremo urged people to play a trick with BJP leaders when they will come to offer money. "Ask for Rs 5,000 when they (BJP) will offer Rs 500. Take the money. But vote in favour of Trinamool Congress," she said, adding that security personnel are brought particularly from BJP-run states.

Banerjee, who had earlier raised allegations against Union Home minister Amit Shah of interfering into day-to-day functioning of the Election Commission, on Tuesday asked: "You are bringing police from Uttar Pradesh. Why? Are you doing it to loot votes here?"

She also demanded that all machineries of the Centre in the five poll-bound states also have to be controlled by the Election Commission at the time of elections. "Polls are taking place in five states. Now, the state government machineries are under the EC. I am raising the demand of bringing Central government agencies under it too," she said.

As lakhs of job opportunities are being created in Bengal, Banerjee urged people to ask their relatives staying in other states to return. "First of all there is no dearth of job opportunities in Bengal and secondly they must cast their votes or else BJP would someday claim that they are not residents of Bengal," she said.

It needs a mention that Banerjee's public rally at Kashipur Assembly constituency on Tuesday received an overwhelming response and she compared the turnover of people to that of the Brigade Parade Ground.

With the Trinamool Congress candidate from Kashipur Swapan Kumar Beltharia by her side on the dais, Banerjee said: "If all of you want me to form the government for the third consecutive term, then cast your vote for my candidates as each MLA will assist me to return to power."

Banerjee once again took a dig at the BJP for giving false assurances stating that their MP stays in Asansol most of the time despite winning from Purulia. "They are also giving false assurances in terms of job creation," Banerjee said, adding that the BJP is advertising tall claims about what it will do for the people of Bengal, but the party has reneged on promises made in its manifesto for the Assembly elections in Assam and Tripura.

They talk about "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao". "It is nothing but a replica of our Kanyashree scheme," she said after assuring that 100 per cent of households in Purulia will be getting safe drinking water in the next one year.

Speaking about the various welfare schemes made for the tribals, the TMC chief said: "In Jharkhand, the BJP government took away land rights from tribals. But our government has restored their land rights. They broke the idol of Bir Kanhu. They also vandalised the idol of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar."

Banerjee also urged people to cast votes in favour of Joypur's Independent candidate Dibyajoti Singh Deo as the nomination of her party's candidate was cancelled for a minor mistake. "Cast votes in his favour as he would join Trinamool Congress after the elections," Banerjee said.