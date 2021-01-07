SE Rly, Eastern Rly resume UTS on Mobile facility

Kolkata: In a bid to provide touch-less unreserved ticketing facility to the passengers, the South Eastern Railway (SER) and Eastern Railway (ER) on Wednesday resumed Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) On-Mobile App for journey within the suburban areas.



"UTS-On-Mobile App was already quite successful within the suburban areas prior to lockdown phases. It is expected to get back that popularity amongst passengers soon through the use of this digital ticketing facility," said an official.

He reiterated that it will not only lessen the crowd at counters and ATVMs but also give an additional mean to get tickets without going to the counters, thereby maintaining the Covid health protocols of the Government of India.

Manoj Joshi, General Manager, Eastern Railway, said

that Railways invested Rs 19811.7 crore on infrastructural works and Rs 710.3 crore on passenger amenities in the Eastern Railway during 2014–20.