Scuffle at café

Kolkata: Tension spread at a café-cum-hookah bar in Karaya area after few miscreants assaulted the staff of the cafe and hurled bombs late on Thursday night. According to sources, on Thursday night around 1:30 am, the café was open and few customers were there. It is alleged that a few miscreants led by a person identified as Nishat came to the cafe and asked to see the owner Rahul Singh. When the staff of the cafe told them that the owner was not there, they allegedly assaulted him. Later they assaulted the manager of the cafe using the handle of a pistol. Seeing arms, the customers fled from the spot. While leaving the cafe, the accused persons hurled a few bombs and fled. Later the injured persons were rushed to a hospital from where they were treated and discharged. Later a complaint was lodged against accused persons. Police have scrutinized the CCTV footage where three persons were seen entering the café and hurling bombs while leaving. Cops have started looking for the accused persons. However, it is not clear whether the miscreants had come to extort Singh or they had previous enmity for some reasons. Till reports last came in, none was arrested in connection with the case.