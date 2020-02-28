Science & Technology dept to come up with booklets for awareness of common people

Kolkata: The state Science and Technology and Biotechnology department will come up with booklets and will circulate them so that common people get a clear understanding of the basics of science and shelve superstitious thoughts from their minds.



"Our Minister in-Charge (Bratya Basu) has been actively involved in this initiative and has constituted a book committee which will come out with 10 booklets by this year in Bengali language for better understanding. We are also

trying to come out with publicity materials to dispel superstitions among the people," said Barun Kumar Ray, Principal Secretary of the Science and Technology department, at the programme to mark the occasion of 27th West Bengal State Science and Technology Congress, 2020.

Ray added that the department has already taken up

work for upgrading various science laboratories in schools and colleges and have sanctioned funds for the purpose as well.

"We have also taken up steps for skill upgradation of the teachers to make classroom teaching more interesting. The Jagadish Bose National Science Talent Search and Calcutta Mathematical Society have conducted a workshop in this regard," Ray added.

A total of 165 scientific abstracts had been selected from three Regional Science Congresses (RSC) for participating in the State Science Congress by esteemed judges, on the basis of presentation at the RSCs.

The successful presenters will now be showcasing their works in the state level during the two days of the event at Science City.

The Science Congress is held to encourage and provide a forum for scientific research especially for the young scientists and synergise new ideas with societal needs. It provides a platform for young researchers for dissemination of information, regarding new ideas in science and technology.