Science City developing gallery on climate change & its effect

kolkata: In Science City, Kolkata is developing a gallery—with a unique story telling method of display—on climate change with the aim to generate awareness among the visitors about this factor which is affecting our day-to-day life.



"The way climate change is affecting our life, a lot of awareness is required and the knowledge about the subject should not be limited to scientists and policy makers only. As a science museum we feel that it's our responsibility to involve the general public in our fight against climate change," Anurag Kumar, Director Science City said.

Around Rs 8 crore will be spent for developing the new gallery and it is expected to take another 15 months to build the same.

The Science City authorities are also upgrading the Dynamotion Hall and the exhibits at Science Park.

Some exhibits at the Dynamotion Hall would stimulate the intrinsic and extrinsic faculty of visitors and would keep them engrossed in the scientific process of discovery that has become defunct and was badly in need of rejuvenation. The Hall has been a prime attraction with its interactive exhibits where one can make soap bubbles float in the air, can create music walking on the floor piano or peep into a well of infinite depth.

The Science Park that comprises Children Play Corner, Road Train etc has been badly damaged due to Cyclone Amphan. The authorities expect it will take another 5 months for the upgrade.

During the winter months of December and January—in pre-Covid days—about 2.25 lakh visitors on an average per month would come to the Science City. With things normalising , the Science City is expecting a good turnout in the coming months.